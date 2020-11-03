START renewal to be more difficult if Biden elected, expert says

"If [Joe] Biden is elected, a disarmament deal would be much more difficult to achieve. I don't think they [the Democratic Party - TASS] are capable of a foreign policy that treats Russia fairly," the expert said.

NEW YORK, November 3. /TASS/. It will be more difficult to negotiate extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) if Joe Biden is elected as the US President, Professor Roderick Kiewiet from the California Institute of Technology told TASS on Tuesday.

The political science specialist doubts statements of the alleged Russian interference in the lection process in the United States. "Biden and the Democrats are completely vested in the crazy idea that the Russians are trying to undermine the US elections. By the way, there is no shortage of people in the US trying to accomplish exactly that! They run Twitter and Google, for example," the expert noted.

The Democratic Party also demonstrated its bias towards Russia after confidential email correspondence of Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, leaked into mass media, Kiewiet says. "Another case in point—when the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop were made public, Biden and the Democrats asserted that it was another act of ‘Russian disinformation’," he added.