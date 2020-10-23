Lavrov says Kyrgyzstan overcame danger point of crisis, now returning to legal stability

"Russia has kept a close eye on the developments of our friend, Kyrgyzstan, following the announcement of the outcome of the parliamentary elections," Lavrov said. "Today we stressed that, according to our estimates, the domestic political situation is returning to the legal framework and the critical juncture has by and large been overcome."

Following Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary elections on October 4, supporters of those political parties, which had failed to gain seats in the legislature, staged mass riots in the capital of Bishkek. The Central Election Commission declared the election results invalid. Kanat Isaev was elected the speaker of parliament and Sadyr Japarov, who was freed from jail as a result of pressure from demonstrators, took the prime minister’s seat. On October 15, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov stepped down, and Japarov took over the reins as Kyrgyzstan’s head of state. On October 22, the parliament decided to put off the new parliamentary and presidential elections until next spring.