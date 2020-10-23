Russia to protect its interests if US leaves Open Skies Treaty - Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia will protect its interests in light of US plans to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Great Game show.

"Unfortunately, the Americans have announced plans to withdraw from the treaty," he noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club that the Russian authorities "still have difficulties understanding US grievances that became the reason for that decision." "However, that’s a fact and the president made it clear that Russia will protect its interests," Peskov stressed.

He pointed out that Putin had clarified Moscow’s position on Washington’s plans to leave the Treaty on Open Skies. "It would affect the interests of our country because we would be unable to conduct inspection missions over US territory," Peskov said, adding that the Russian president had drawn the red line on the issue and all other things were subject to talks.