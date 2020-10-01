Kremlin slams Navalny’s accusations against Putin as unacceptable

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexey Navalny’s accusations against President Vladimir Putin are insulting, unfounded and unacceptable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Germany to consult with EU on Navalny case after getting OPCW results, says Merkel

"We believe that such accusations against the Russian president are absolutely unfounded and unacceptable," Peskov told reporters on Thursday, commenting on Navalny’s claims that the Russian leader had been allegedly linked to the incident.

Russia considers that some of these statements are "absolutely insulting and unacceptable," Peskov said.