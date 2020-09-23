Moscow condemns Zelensky’s allegations of Russia’s plans to divide the world

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Moscow condemns the phantasmagoric remarks made by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky regarding the alleged Russian plans to divide the world, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"We reject and condemn the phantasmagoric remarks of the chief servant of the Ukrainian people about the alleged Russian plans to reshape the world. Meanwhile, it is notable that, by claiming about Russian attempts to return to the ‘spheres of influence,’ Mr. Zelensky acknowledges that his country is in a sphere of a foreign - but not Russian - influence," the diplomat said.

She noted that Moscow is not surprised by yet another belligerent statement from the Ukrainian president and his "attempt to scare the entire world" by a Russian threat.

Zakharova noted Zelensky’s words regarding his pride for the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, which was one of the UN founding states.

"Just a little bit of history. We would like to remind that [Ukraine] owes this to the authorities of the Soviet Union of the time. The Soviet period was the time of this republic’s highest prosperity, when, thanks to large-scale investment of the USSR, it turned from a predominantly agrarian territory to a center of industrial and high-technology production and occupied a worthy place in the family of Soviet peoples," Zakharova underscored.

"Therefore, as much as Mr. Zelensky would like to rewrite history, to abolish the common roots, the truth will always prevail," the spokeswoman said.

In his video address to the UN 75th General Assembly, Zelensky once again accused Russia of aggression towards his country and of attempt to restore the spheres of influence in the world.