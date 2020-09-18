Duma to ask FSB, Prosecutor’s Office to check reports of US support of terrorism in Crimea

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The State Duma Commission on investigation of foreign meddling in Russia’s internal affairs will ask the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Federal Security Service (FSB) to check the reports of possible Washington’s support of terrorism in Crimea, says Commission head Vasiliy Piskaryov.

Previously, Russian Embassy in the US demanded explanations from the US authorities over the NBC report that mentioned the US support of "Ukrainian forces" no the peninsula.

"The NBC allegations that Washington supports, quote, ‘Ukrainian units fighting Russian forces in Crimea,’ must be checked and, if confirmed, provided with adequate legal assessment," the lawmaker said Friday, adding that the commission will file applications to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the FSB.

"We expect an official response from the US Administration on whether they indeed support terror activities in Crimea. Until then, we cannot view this NBC report as anything other than US’s admission of support of international terrorism and direct intervention in Russia’s internal affairs, which is a violation of the international law and the UN Charter," the Commission head said.

He noted that "Russia is well aware of Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)’s unending attempts to destabilize the situation in Crimea, and of Ukraine’s regular dispatching of agents to the peninsula, including with US-made equipment for sabotage on the Russian territory."

NBC mentioned the "Ukrainian units in Crimea" in context of the bounties on US servicemen of that Russia allegedly proposed to the militants in Afghanistan. NBC claimed that some US officials believe that such actions come in response to Washington’s support of said Ukrainian units.