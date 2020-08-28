US sanctions affect Russian scientists developing COVID-19 vaccine, diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Washington has introduced sanctions precisely against those Russian researchers and specialists who were involved in the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus, the commentary by spokeswoman for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova made public on Friday said.
"We find outrageous the inclusion on American restrictive lists of three Russian scientific research institutes. A particularly disturbing fact is that sanctions affect precisely those scientists and specialists who for the past couple of months were tirelessly working on the development of a Russian vaccine against the COVID-19. It is not clear how the American government is going to explain to its citizens this attempt to punish the people who are working, successfully, at that, on the remedy against the disease which has already killed over 180,000 of US citizens," she noted.