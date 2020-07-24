Putin told Trump Moscow ‘is doing well’ to counter coronavirus

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump Thursday and mentioned Russia’s effective measures to fight coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the US president’s remarks that Russia is going through some tough times in the epidemic, particularly in Moscow.
"Moscow <…> is doing rather well, that’s what the Russian president informed his US counterpart about in their phone call yesterday," the Kremlin representative noted.
According to him, both leaders "highlighted the fact that coronavirus is an enormous challenge to all countries in general," including Russia and the United States. "At the same time, Putin told his counterpart about the measures taken in our country to tackle coronavirus - about the measures that are rather effective, which is evident in the situations in Moscow and Russia [overall]," Peskov stressed.
Earlier, the Kremlin press service reported that the Russian and US leaders had a phone call Thursday to positively review the cooperation in countering the spread of coronavirus.