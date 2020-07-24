Putin told Trump Moscow ‘is doing well’ to counter coronavirus

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump Thursday and mentioned Russia’s effective measures to fight coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the US president’s remarks that Russia is going through some tough times in the epidemic, particularly in Moscow.

"Moscow <…> is doing rather well, that’s what the Russian president informed his US counterpart about in their phone call yesterday," the Kremlin representative noted.