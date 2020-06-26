Voter turnout for 1st day of online vote on constitutional amendments almost 53%

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Voter turnout for online vote on constitutional amendments during the first day of elections was about 52.8%, or 618,200 people, according to the vote observation operational center.

The online vote began on 10:00 Moscow time for residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Due to high load, the website with information on the vote was down for the first 20 minutes. Following a brief downtime period, it has been restored and now functions normally. The website for the vote itself, elec.2020og.ru, works without crashes.

By 10:18 Moscow time June 26, 618,264 online ballots were cast, which makes voter turnout 52.76%.

Earlier, Artyom Kostyrko, head of the Moscow Department of Territorial Management and Smart Projects, announced that about 1 million applications for online vote were filed by residents of Moscow, with another 140,000 - from the residents of Nizhny Novgorod. The remote vote began on June 25 and will wrap up on June 30.