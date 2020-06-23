Kremlin sure people won’t be exposed to health risks during nationwide voting

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin is sure that the upcoming voting on constitutional amendments will pose no health risks to people in all of the country’s regions, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

When asked about possible health risks in those regions where the coronavirus situation is still serious, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that "the Central Election Commission has adjusted the entire voting procedure so that it would pose no risks to people’s health."

"Because people’s health is an absolute priority for the Russian president," he emphasized. "Heads of regions are authorized to use their competences to regulate sanitary and epidemic lockdowns."

"The Kremlin upholds the president’s statement that the constitutional amendments can come into force only after being supported in a nationwide voting," Peskov said when asked if the Kremlin had plan B in case the amendments are voted down. "Any voting has two outcome options. And these amendments will come into force only if they are supported during the voting," he repeated.