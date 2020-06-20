Improving COVID-19 situation allows Russia to hold Victory Day parade on June 24 - Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The decision to hold a Victory Day parade in Russia on June 24 has been made taking into account the improving epidemiological situation in the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Russia’s Channel One.

"There is a stable trend towards a decrease in daily documented cases [of the virus], more and more people recover. The pressure on hospitals is decreasing. This has allowed the president [of Russia Vladimir Putin] to make such a decision regarding the 24th," he said. "And the situation develops in such a positive way that we all are expecting the 24th, when the parade will take place."

Peskov stressed that a deep analysis of the epidemiological situation in Russia had preceded this decision. "Of course, he (Putin - TASS) always says that the health and safety of our citizens remains an absolute priority," Peskov added.

"The parade is important to all Russians. The parade that symbolizes the 75th anniversary of victory over fascism should be important not only to Russians, but to the entire world," he concluded.

On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a session with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that the Victory Day parade would take place in Russia on June 24. The president ordered the defense chief to avoid any health risks for the participants of the parade.