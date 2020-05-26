Russia offers CSTO to develop biosecurity cooperation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia has offered the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet security bloc, to consider priority measures on fostering biosecurity cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers via a video link-up, Lavrov stressed that the coronavirus infection is a serious test for the entire system of international relations and a challenge for every state and inter-state structures.
"Today we have to carefully analyze what conclusions need to be drawn in relation to our organization’s activities. It is clear that there is a demand to tap the CSTO’s potential for responding to such threats in the interests of ensuring the health and well-being of citizens of our countries. Therefore, we offered today to consider priority measures for developing cooperation in biosecurity area," Lavrov said, opening the meeting.
The CSTO’s ministerial meeting is held in the format of a video conference for the first time ever, he noted. "Certainly, this format cannot replace live communication, but it certainly will not prevent us from working today as always in a friendly manner and effectively," Lavrov said.
Participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions
The foreign ministers of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries are working to create a legal basis for the organization’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions, Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov informed.
"We believe that it is important for the CSTO to maintain dialogue on the entire range of security issues in the Euro-Atlantic region in order to coordinate approaches," he pointed out. "Efforts to boost the CSTO’s peacekeeping capacity require special attention, so today, we will continue to discuss ways to handle practical matters and improve the legal framework. I am sure that it will allow CSTO units to participate in United Nations peacekeeping operations," Lavrov added.
The CSTO is a post-Soviet security bloc consisting of six member-states — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Afghanistan and Serbia are observer states.