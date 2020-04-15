Kremlin decries NYT article accusing Russia of disinformation campaign as ‘low grade’

Read also
MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called The New York Times publication accusing Russia of disinformation campaign on US healthcare system "low grade."
"There will be no Moscow’s reaction," Peskov said. "We do not think such low grade publications deserve any kind of reaction."
He expressed regret that "such respectable editions publish more and more of such nonsense."
In his Monday article, The New York Times journalist William J. Broad claims that Russia allegedly stands behind a long-standing campaign to discredit the US healthcare system.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted Tuesday that this publication itself is an example of disinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.