RUSADA blasts New York Times for 'distorting' acting chief’s doping remarks

De Mistura endorses outcome of Moscow trilateral talks on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 28, 14:44
RUSADA blasts New York Times for 'distorting' acting chief’s doping remarksSport December 28, 14:38
Russian sports minister doubts plausibility of RUSADA chief’s doping statementSport December 28, 14:23
Russia joins ranks of top global producers of targeted cancer drugsScience & Space December 28, 14:16
Kremlin says Russia in contact with Turkey on possible meeting on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 28, 14:08
Russian diplomat slams French-British draft of UN resolution on Syria as unacceptableRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 28, 13:18
Press review: Trump picking envoy to Russia and Sberbank investing $50 mln in venture fundPress Review December 28, 13:00
Ukrainian extremists desecrate symbols of condolences for Tu-154 tragedyRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 28, 12:52
Moscow urges Kiev to prevent commercial blockade of DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 28, 12:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The statement made by acting Head of the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA Anna Antselovich in an interview with The New York Times was misinterpreted, RUSADA said on Wednesday.
"In response to the publication in The New York Times, RUSADA states that the words of acting General Director Antselovich were distorted and taken out of the context," RUSADA said in a statement provided for TASS.
"During Antselovich’s talk with journalist Rebecca Ruiz, the acting general director made a remark that in his report of December 9, 2016 Richard McLaren had given up the phrase ‘state-sponsored doping system’ and used the words ‘institutional conspiracy,’ thus excluding the involvement of the country’s top leadership," the statement said.
"Unfortunately, Rebecca Ruiz took these words out of the context, thus creating an impression that the RUSADA leadership admits to the institutional scheme of doping cover-up in Russia," the RUSADA statement said.