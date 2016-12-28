Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

RUSADA blasts New York Times for 'distorting' acting chief’s doping remarks

Sport
December 28, 14:38 UTC+3
The NYT reporter has taken those words out of the context, RUSADA said in an official statement
1 pages in this article
© EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The statement made by acting Head of the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA Anna Antselovich in an interview with The New York Times was misinterpreted, RUSADA said on Wednesday.

Read also

Medvedev says world’s anti-doping campaign turned into anti-Russian campaign
Russian sports minister doubts plausibility of RUSADA chief’s doping statement
Russians proved in Rio they need no doping to win - Russian Olympic chief
Russian boxer Povetkin doping test negative ― promoter
Russia never had state-controlled doping support system — Putin
French biathlon star Fourcade backtracks on his statement on doping in Russia

"In response to the publication in The New York Times, RUSADA states that the words of acting General Director Antselovich were distorted and taken out of the context," RUSADA said in a statement provided for TASS.

"During Antselovich’s talk with journalist Rebecca Ruiz, the acting general director made a remark that in his report of December 9, 2016 Richard McLaren had given up the phrase ‘state-sponsored doping system’ and used the words ‘institutional conspiracy,’ thus excluding the involvement of the country’s top leadership," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, Rebecca Ruiz took these words out of the context, thus creating an impression that the RUSADA leadership admits to the institutional scheme of doping cover-up in Russia," the RUSADA statement said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Doping Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
RUSADA blasts New York Times for 'distorting' acting chief’s doping remarks
3
Russian diplomat slams French-British draft of UN resolution on Syria as unacceptable
4
Robots used in Russian Army commanders’ assembly
5
Kremlin says Russia in contact with Turkey on possible meeting on Syria
6
Sberbank CEO expects no ‘black swans’ in Russian economy next year
7
De Mistura endorses outcome of Moscow trilateral talks on Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама