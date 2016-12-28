RUSADA blasts New York Times for 'distorting' acting chief’s doping remarks

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The statement made by acting Head of the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA Anna Antselovich in an interview with The New York Times was misinterpreted, RUSADA said on Wednesday.

"In response to the publication in The New York Times, RUSADA states that the words of acting General Director Antselovich were distorted and taken out of the context," RUSADA said in a statement provided for TASS.

"During Antselovich’s talk with journalist Rebecca Ruiz, the acting general director made a remark that in his report of December 9, 2016 Richard McLaren had given up the phrase ‘state-sponsored doping system’ and used the words ‘institutional conspiracy,’ thus excluding the involvement of the country’s top leadership," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, Rebecca Ruiz took these words out of the context, thus creating an impression that the RUSADA leadership admits to the institutional scheme of doping cover-up in Russia," the RUSADA statement said.