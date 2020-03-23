Russia helps Italy to fight coronavirus without any strings attached — Kremlin

France has not yet sought Russia's assistance to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Kremlin spokesman stated

Loading medical equipment aboard planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces for sending it to the Italian regions worst hit by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia’s help to Italy in struggling with the coronavirus does not imply any response measures of Rome, including the veto on extension of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union, presidential press secretary, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"No, this is unrelated absolutely," Peskov said. "Any conditions, reckonings or hopes whatsoever are out of the question here," he added. Italy needs help "of a much wider scale," the spokesperson said. "What Russia is doing is the help commensurate with its ability," Peskov added. Contacts with France

