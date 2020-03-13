Putin emphasizes Russian corporate CEOs no longer hold policy-making clout

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The CEOs of Russia’s major corporations no longer influence the process of running the nation, contrary to what they did in the 1990s, Russian President Vladimir Putin told TASS in an interview for its project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin."

The Russian leader said that he was well acquainted with all of the top corporate figures and worked with all of them.

"The point is not to crack down on some... or twist their arms… Absolutely not. Do you know what really matters? It’s to keep them away from running the country, from influencing political decisions," he said.

"It is clear that everybody was, and is, looking to make moves and lobby their own interests. The difference between the 1990s or 2000s and today, is that they used to directly influence the decisions taken by the state on its internal, economic, and even foreign policy issues as well as security issues. A modern CEO does not enjoy this privilege," Putin said.

He pointed out that businessmen no longer influenced official policies.

"They have realized that it is impossible and don't even bother trying," he emphasized.

At the same time, he remarked that corporate executives "are struggling to protect their interests." As an example, he pointed to oil and gas pricing negotiations with partners in the Eurasian Economic Union.

"Of course, they stand their ground. That's understandable. But they are not trying to exert pressure from the inside. They simply clarify their position, providing arguments to prove they are right. But this refers to a very limited segment of their practical interests. This is natural," Putin concluded.

Episode 13 of the video interview is available at https://putin.tass.ru/en.