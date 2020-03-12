Russia hopes for full implementation of US-Taliban agreement — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Moscow hopes for the prompt elimination of all hurdles standing in the way of implementing the US-Taliban agreement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Russia welcomed its signing and hopes for its complete implementation," the diplomat stated. "We expect that in the near future all hurdles standing in the way will be eliminated and a solution achieved that will allow for the release from custody of five thousand Taliban and one thousand government troops ahead of the beginning of direct intra-Afghan talks on peace and the country’s post-war reconstruction in full conformity with the agreement," Zakharova commented.

She voiced concern over a critical situation, which is "fraught with further destabilization of the already complicated internal political situation in the country and negative effects on yet-to-be launched inclusive intra-Afghan talks," which became a realistic possibility after the conclusion of the Doha agreement.

"We are calling upon all responsible political figures in Afghanistan to be guided exclusively by national interests and to focus their efforts on advancing the process of national reconciliation, leading towards an end to the civil war and the revival of a peaceful, united and independent state, free from terrorism and drug crime," Zakharova said.

She added that Russia would be prepared to further provide "all-round assistance to the friendly Afghan people for the sake of achieving the aforesaid goals."

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) concluded a peace deal. Under the agreement negotiations between the Taliban and the other Afghan parties on a lasting and comprehensive ceasefire were to begin on March 10. Before the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks up to 5,000 supporters of Taliban and up to 1,000 people held by the Taliban are to be released in a confidence-building move.