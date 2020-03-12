Israel’s strikes in Syria undermine regional security — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Israel’s airstrikes in Syria only add to the tensions and destabilize the situation in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are concerned over Israel’s continued practice of delivering unilateral airstrikes on the Syrian territory in violation of the sovereignty of neighboring Arab nations," she stated. "The latest such attack was staged by Israeli warplanes on March 5 from Lebanon’s airspace. As a result, one Syrian soldier was killed and more than ten were wounded."

"We are convinced that such arbitrary military actions undermine regional stability and heighten tensions," she stressed.

On March 5, Israeli warplanes delivered missile strikes at military facilities in Syria’s central Homs and southern al-Quneitra governorates. According to Sham FM radio station, at least 12 missiles fired from the Israeli warplanes were intercepted by Syria’s air defense forces. According to the Al-Hadath television channel, missile strikes targeted two military airdromes after they had received Iranian weapons meant for Shia soldiers fighting for the government army.