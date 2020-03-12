Putin accepts idea of removing presidential term limits amid global challenges — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The complex global situation is one of the reasons why Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted State Duma member Valentina Tereshkova’s arguments in favor of removing limits on presidential terms, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"The global situation is no secret, it is very complex if not turbulent. Many countries, including ours, are facing external instability," he said. According to Peskov, "in such tough times, some countries moved to allow the incumbent president to remain in office." "In such tough times, it is important to maintain stable, firm and consistent policies," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.

"Apparently, this was Tereshkova’s reason, these were the arguments that President Putin accepted," Peskov added.