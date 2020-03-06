Putin informs Assad about results of his talks with Turkish leader on Idlib, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, about the results of his Thursday’s talks with the Turkish leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the situation in Syria’s Idlib. Assad commended the agreements and expressed gratitude to the Russian president for support to the anti-terrorist efforts, the Kremlin press service said on Friday after their telephone conversation.

"Vladimir Putin informed Bashar Assad about the agreements <…> and stressed that their implementation will help stabilize the situation in the Idlib zone," the press service said. "Bashar Assad highly estimated the results of the talks between the Russian and Turkish leaders and expressed gratitude to the Russian president for the support to the fight against terrorist groups and efforts aimed at ensuring Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."