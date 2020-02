Peace deal signed by US and Taliban has direct significance for Russia, diplomat says

Peace deal signed by US and Taliban has direct significance for Russia's security interests - Russia's envoy for Afghanistan.

Taliban calls for holding intra-Afghan talks in Moscow - Russia's envoy for Afghanistan.

Russia ready to send its observers for intra-Afghan talks - Russia's envoy for Afghanistan.

Russia hopes political crisis in Afghanistan after presidential election will not derail US-Taliban peace deal - Russia's envoy for Afghanistan.

Russia's presidential envoy for Afghanistan says will meet with Taliban co-founder, his delegation in Doha.