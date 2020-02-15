Russian Foreign Minister recalls Andrei Sakharov’s words about wars in Munich

MUNICH, February 15. /TASS/. Politics may lead to a nuclear war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the Munich Security Conference, citing Academician Andrei Sakharov.

"Andrei Sakharov, the prominent scientist, the nuclear physicist and the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, once said, "Nuclear war might come from an ordinary one. The latter, as is widely known, comes from politics." I would find difficulty to quarrel with this. Diplomats, politicians, the whole international community bear the obligation to keep the peace," Lavrov noted. "I am confident this is within our scope of abilities with the responsible approach," the Minister added.

Russia always supported peaceful settlement of contradictions globally but this path requires continuous efforts, Lavrov said. "Russia always was and remains the supporter of political and diplomatic methods of overcoming disagreements, whose occurrence is inevitable by virtue of the human nature. However, the peace has never been achieved for nothing. Continuous, sometimes huge efforts are needed for this," he added.