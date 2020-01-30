PM Mishustin denies plans to expand police access to Russians' personal data

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia’s authorities have no plans to provide law enforcement agencies with unlimited access to the personal data of the country’s citizens, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a cabinet meeting.

"As for reports saying that law enforcement agencies will get unlimited access to people’s online personal data, the way it was presented has nothing to do with the real state of things. There was no discussion of such a plan," Mishustin pointed out.

According to him, the relevant agencies had had to make it absolutely clear for the people that the plan is not to limit their rights and freedoms but to automate online data access. "However, someone misinterpreted it all and this is how the media saw it. I would like to ask the deputy prime ministers, the ministers and the heads of services and agencies to make sure that there is a quick response in such situations. People need detailed comments," Mishustin added.

The prime minister also emphasized the need to improve the performance of press services. "Please notify your press services about the possibility of such incidents so that if you are unable to provide a quick response for some reason - if you are away on a business trip - they can turn to the government’s press service and coordinate their steps with the cabinet," Mishustin said, addressing the meeting’s participants.