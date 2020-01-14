Russia continues working with Libyan sides on achieving settlement

"Yes, the work with the sides continues," the ministry said.

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Moscow continues cooperating with Libyan sides on achieving settlement after the talks held on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

The ministry also confirmed that Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar had left Moscow without signing a deal on settlement.

A ceasefire between the Tripoli-based internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj and the Libyan National Army (LNA) forces of Commander Khalifa Haftar took effect in Libya at midnight on January 12 within the framework of a joint initiative proposed by the Russian and Turkish presidents.

Delegations of the sides arrived in Moscow on January 13 for talks, after which Sarraj and Chairman of the High Council of State Khaled al-Mishri signed a draft document on the settlement in the country, while Haftar took a pause until Tuesday morning. After Haftar left Moscow early on January 14, armed clashes resumed in the south of the capital Tripoli. In a statement, cited by the Al Hadath TV channel, the Libyan army has declared its "readiness and determination to win."