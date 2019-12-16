Putin says Russia, Kazakhstan bolstering strategic partnership ties

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s national holiday, Independence Day, the Kremlin press service reported on Monday.

The Russian head of state pointed to "Kazakhstan’s accomplishments in the socio-economic, scientific, technical and many other areas, the country’s standing in the international arena and its constructive role in tackling topical regional and global issues."

Putin stressed that "relations between Russia and Kazakhstan were developing dynamically in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, while bilateral cooperation in various areas and coordination of efforts within the framework of Eurasian integration processes are yielding good results."

The Russian president was certain that Russia and Kazakhstan would continue to bolster mutually beneficial ties "for the sake of strengthening stability and security on the Eurasian continent," the press service said.