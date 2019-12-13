Kremlin says no grounds to hope London seeks to build good ties with Russia

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes there are no grounds to hope that the United Kingdom is set to build good relations with Russia after the Conservative Party won a majority in Britain’s general election.

"We took into account information on the Conservatives’ victory," Peskov told reporters on Friday. "Certainly, each time we want to hope that political forces in any country, which win the election, will adhere to the ideology and focus on building good relations with our country," he noted. "I don’t know how these expectations are appropriate in case with the Conservatives’ [victory]."

The UK’s ruling Conservative Party secured the majority in the House of Commons, the lower house of the British parliament, in a snap election on December 12. The party led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has obtained 337 seats out of a total of 650 seats. The simple majority will enable the Tories to shape politics without regard to other parties.