Kiev, Donbass may carry out prisoner exchange before year ends, expert says

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donbass republics may carry out an all-for-all prisoner exchange before the year ends, Center for Current Politics Director Alexei Chesnakov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"An exchange of all designated prisoners is possible, it could take place before the end of the year, around Christmas," the expert pointed out.

The "all-for-all" prisoner exchange is one of the key features of the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements, singed in 2015. The recent big prisoner exchange took place on December 27, 2017. Kiev handed 233 prisoners to the Donbass republics and received 73 prisoners in return. Both parties pointed out that they were determined to do everything possible to continue the process but they have so far been unable to reach new agreements on the issue.