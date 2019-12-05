Russian diplomat says US delayed issuing visa for him for 2 months

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Relations with Compatriots Abroad Oleg Malginov, who was unable to attend a youth forum in New York because the United States failed to issue a visa for him in time, said documents to the US embassy were submitted back in October.

"We filed an official request in October," Malginov told TASS. "We had been waiting for over two months, but the visa has not been issued and the forum had already taken place."

According to the Russian diplomat, it was the first time when he failed to attend a meeting of Russian compatriots abroad, because a visa for him was not issued in time.

"Our compatriots everywhere are the people who are interested in improving relations and building bridges. Our events are normally attended by representatives of local authorities, of local civil society, and we always communicate with them," he said.

"I’m trying to speak to my colleagues whenever possible, so that we could solve issues, misunderstandings, problems if there are any," the Russian diplomat continued. "This potential is important for developing ties with many nations. Many communities are, in fact, structures and ambassadors of popular diplomacy that help to build relations between the countries."

The Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement on Tuesday that the US had failed to issue visas to members of the Russian Federal Treasury’s delegation who had planned to participate in an international audit management conference on December 3, and made it impossible for Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Relations with Compatriots Abroad Oleg Malginov to attend a youth forum in New York.

In September, the US embassy failed to issue visas to members of Russia’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly, including Chairman of the Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev, State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Leonid Slutsky and Roscosmos State Space Corporation CEO Dmitry Rogozin.