Kremlin denies claims that TamTam messenger is controlled by Russian intelligence

Peskov commented on a report by Insider that a claim by the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) of its responsibility for the November 29 London attack first came on a Russian messenger TamTam. One of the journalists suggested that this messenger was allegedly linked to Russian special services.

"How do you know that TamTam is controlled by Russian special services? What’s that got to do with the Kremlin, the presidential administration or Putin?" Peskov said.

The journalist noted that media reports earlier claimed about this alleged control.

"This is a correct remark. You say like they do in England — "highly likely." I recommend you to ask the company that is this service’s provider," Peskov noted.

TamTam’s press service told TASS it had not received any official requests regarding the IS terror group’s claim, which was allegedly posted first on the Russian messenger. The company swiftly blocks channels of terrorism propaganda, the statement said.

"Several days ago, media reports said that terrorists used TamTam as one of platforms for declaring their role in a terror attack in London. <…> The messenger did not receive any official requests about this information from state bodies and experts mentioned by the media, but this activity was quickly reduced due to TamTam’s automatic algorithms and its swift work with users’ claims," the statement reads.

The company also noted that later some links were deleted after a request by Europol and some other public organizations. "Most these channels and chats, which emerged over the past days, were deleted shortly after they were created. At the moment, all users’ complaints continue being processed. <…> TamTam will also improve its algorithms in order to prevent new waves of this information’s proliferation," the company pledged.