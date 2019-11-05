Estonia’s bans for Russian ships and planes seen as unfriendly demarches, diplomat says

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has described Estonia’s refusal to let Russian ships and aircraft enter its territorial waters and airspace as unfriendly demarches.

"This decision (to ban Russia’s The Academician Primakov ship from calling at the Tallinn port - TASS) is utterly baffling bearing in mind that earlier this year the Estonian side issued such permits to this ship two times. This time, it denied the request, giving no explanations why," Zakharova told TASS on Tuesday.

"It was the third such case in the recent time when Tallinn denied entry for Russian ships and aircraft," she noted. "In early October, Estonia barred a Russian plane carrying a deputy prime minister from crossing its territory and in April, it denied entry to its territorial waters for Russian’s Sedov training ship."

"We take note of these unfriendly demarches and will take them into account while building bilateral relations with Estonia," she stressed.