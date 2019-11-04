Putin sacks 11 generals of Interior, Emergencies Ministries, Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree dismissing more than ten generals of the Russian Investigative Committee, and Emergencies and Interior Ministries.

According to the presidential decree published on the official portal of legal information on Monday, among them was Police Major General Alexander Melnikov, the first deputy chief of the Russian Interior Ministry’s public order protection department, who is kept in a pre-trial detention center on charges of fraud.

The president dismissed six generals of the Emergencies Ministry, four - of the Interior Ministry and one general of the Investigative Committee.