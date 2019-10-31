Russia to voice complaints about US compliance with New START at Geneva consultations

UNITED NATIONS, October 31. /TASS/. Russia will voice complaints about the United States’ compliance with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) at the next round of bilateral consultations in Geneva on November 7, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Envoy to the United Nations Office in Geneva Andrei Belousov told TASS.

The senior diplomat pointed out that the meeting would not consider the possibility of extending New START. "Its agenda has nothing to do with discussing future prospects, as well as strategic and global issues concerning nuclear disarmament and nuclear arms control," he said.

New START

New START, which came into force in 2011, limits Russia and the US to no more than 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, no more than 1,550 deployed warheads and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers.

The Treaty is set to remain in effect for ten years (until 2021) unless a new document is signed to replace it. The document can also be extended for no more than five years (that is, until 2026) by mutual agreement of the parties.