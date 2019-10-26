Kiev should send aid to Donbass instead of note of protest to Moscow — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities should send humanitarian aid to Donbass instead of presenting notes of protest to Russia, Russian foreign ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"I have a proposal for the Ukrainian foreign ministry: try sending humanitarian aid to Donbass at least once instead of presenting a note of protest to Moscow," Zakharova wrote on her official Facebook account.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry earlier sent a note of protest to Russia over the delivery of another batch of humanitarian aid to Donbass.

The 88th convoy of the Russian emergencies ministry delivered humanitarian aid to Donetsk and Lugansk on October 24. Russia has been providing humanitarian aid to Donbass since August 2014. Since that time, over 80 tonnes of humanitarian aid were delivered to Donbass residents.