Russia will continue mediating between Kurds and Damascus — diplomat

THE UNITED NATIONS, October 24. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue mediating between the Kurds and Damascus, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday at the UN Security Council session.

"We are ready to continue helping the Syrian authorities and Kurds in building dialogue on relevant matters," Nebenzya said.

He noted that escalation in northeastern Syria resulted from "a dangerous experiment of geopolitical engineering which was staged by juxtaposing Kurds and Arabs there."

"The Russian-Turkish memorandum, which is of key importance for stabilization in Syria, very clearly confirms respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as non-acceptance of any separatist tendencies on its territory," he noted.

Nebenzya stressed that resolving the Kurdish issue "is impossible without the restoration of Syrian government's control over the whole territory and border." "We proceed from the assumption that Syria eventually has to be liberated from illegal foreign military presence," he concluded.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum on settling the situation in northeastern Syria.