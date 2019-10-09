Russia will continue drawing attention to non-issuance of US visas to delegates — diplomat

THE UNITED NATIONS, October 8. /TASS/. Russia will continue drawing attention of the US authorities and the United Nations Organization to the problem of non-issuance of US visas to Russian delegates to UN General Assembly sessions, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department on issues of non-proliferation and arms control Vladimir Yermakov told TASS on Tuesday.

"We will try to resolve all issues that emerged here — both organizational and substantive," Yermakov said. "It looks like the UN Secretariat is not working hard enough and lacks seriousness in the approach toward resolving this very important organizational issue created by our US colleagues," he added.

He noted that "one can hardly expect starting substantive work of the First Committee before Thursday." "I want to emphasize this once again — the main task of the Russian delegation here is to work on the agenda of the First Committee, work on key issues of international security, arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament," Yermakov said. "That's why we will do everything possible to unblock the operations of the First Committee, but the issue of resolving visa problems remains, and we will continue drawing attention of our US colleagues, of the UN Secretariat, of the Secretary General, to the fact that this problem needs to be resolved, as there are no other options," he conlcuded.

Earlier on Tuesday, the First Committee on disarmament issues adjourned its meeting to Thursday.