Russian embassy comments on journalist’s detention in Iran

TEHRAN, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Embassy in Tehran is aware that a Russian female journalist Yulia Yuzik has been detained in Iran and is trying to find out more about the incident, the Russian diplomatic mission’s press officer told TASS.

"The embassy is aware of this, we are sorting out the situation," Andrei Ganenko said.

Earlier, posts in social networks said a correspondent in Iran, Yulia Yuzik, flew to Tehran on Thursday and was detained at the airport by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite military force of the Islamic Republic.

According to preliminary information, she is accused of cooperating with Israel’s intelligence.