Kremlin to look at bill on identification badges on police, Russian Guard uniforms

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin will look at the bill obliging police and Russian Guard officers to wear identification badges on their service uniforms while on duty at public places, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"No, no particular position," he said when asked what the Kremlin though about the bill. "I don’t know who initiated this bill. The legal directorate (of the presidential administration - TASS) will give a legal assessment of this bill in due course."