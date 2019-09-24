Kremlin to look at bill on identification badges on police, Russian Guard uniforms

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin will look at the bill obliging police and Russian Guard officers to wear identification badges on their service uniforms while on duty at public places, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.
"No, no particular position," he said when asked what the Kremlin though about the bill. "I don’t know who initiated this bill. The legal directorate (of the presidential administration - TASS) will give a legal assessment of this bill in due course."
According to media reports, the Russian Guard service assessed the bill in a positive way. In July, Alexander Khinshtein, a member of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, said the lawmakers were working on amendments to the existing laws to oblige Russian Guard officers on law and order protection mission to tell their names when asked by citizens.
Later, Vladimir Lukin, a member of the Federation Council upper parliament house, submitted to the State Duma a bill obliging police and Russian Guard officers to wear clearly visible identification badges on their uniforms.