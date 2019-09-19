Kremlin expects new Israeli government to continue cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin is monitoring the establishment of a new government in Israel but considers it to be the country’s domestic affair, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are monitoring the results of the [Israeli parliamentary] election," he said, adding: "This is a purely domestic affair of Israel." "The only thing, which is important to us, is that we hope that Israel will maintain close, trust-based relations and cooperation with Russia in various fields, regardless of who forms the new government," the Kremlin spokesman added.

According to recent data, with 97% of the vote counted, the centrist Kahol Lavan (or Blue and White) bloc has secured 33 out of the 120 seats in the Knesset, while the Likud party led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won 31 seats. A right-wing bloc that Netanyahu can count on in terms of forming a coalition is expected to receive 55 seats, while centrist and left-wing parties headed by the Kahol Lavan bloc are expected to get 57. A majority of 61 seats is necessary for establishing a stable coalition in parliament. On Thursday, Netanyahu called on leader of the Kahol Lavan bloc Benny Gantz to form a broad unity government.