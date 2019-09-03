North Korean missile launches linked to US, South Korea drills — senior Russian diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The North Korean series of missile launches in August are clearly linked to the military exercises staged by the US and South Korea in the south of the Korean Peninsula, this situation requires everyone to dial down military activity, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We want to see the military activity on the Korean Peninsula reduced," he said. "The North Korean launches peaked in August when the United States together with South Korea were holding joint drills in the south of the peninsula. Any unbiased observer can draw the conclusion that these events are interlinked."

"Therefore, we emphatically urged all the parties involved to exhibit maximum restraint in their military activities, there is no other way but to sit down at the negotiating table and discuss the existing issues," he underlined. "Therefore, we support the immediate launch of a negotiating launch and restraint in the military sphere."