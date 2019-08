MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia did not ask anyone to initiate the discussion on reviving the G8 framework, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference on Monday.

"We did not ask anyone [to raise the issue]. I have already said that we learned about this issue from public statements made by some of our Western counterparts. We did not reach out to anyone on the matter and are not going to do so," he said.