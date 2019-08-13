Putin backs idea of dialogue with Kiev, but the results are what counts, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supports the idea of dialogue with Kiev in order to resolve the current complicated situation but it is the implementation of agreements that really matter, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Communication between the two heads of state is a fact that can only be considered as a positive thing," Peskov said. "President Putin always stands for dialogue as a tool for resolving pressing issues, particularly in complicated situations such as the one Russian-Ukrainian relations are facing," he emphasized.

When asked about the prospects for a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the Russian presidential spokesman noted that "Putin is a very pragmatic interlocutor, it is not the conversation process that matters to him but the implementation of agreements reached earlier, particularly during previous conversations."

Putin and Zelensky held telephone conversations on July 11 and August 7, discussing ways to resolve the situation in southeastern Ukraine, prisoner exchange, the activities of the Normandy Four and the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.