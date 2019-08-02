Russian PM Medvedev visits Kuril Islands

It is expected that Medvedev will inspect the construction sites of the school with 135 seats and two residential buildings in the village of Reydovo with a total area of 3,928 square meters. In addition, it is expected that Medvedev will visit the Yasny fish processing plant, as well as Zharkie Vody thermal water complex.

The last time Medvedev visited Iturup in the summer of 2015. At the time, he got acquainted with the work of the local airport and the port of Kurilsky, visited Raidovo fish processing plant and met with participants of the Iturup All-Russian Youth Educational Forum.