Lavrov urges world community to try to find balance of interests on key global problems

PETERSBERG /Germany/, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on the world community to try to find a balance of interests on key problems rather than seek to suppress emerging centers of influence.

"The world is changing rapidly, with new centers of economic and political influence emerging. Attempts at containing, drawing division lines, declaring states as outcasts - all this is repulsed by the majority of participants in international life," he said at a plenary session of the Petersburg Dialogue forum. "I think that much more attractive is creative work, the search of a balance of interests, either on Syria, Libya, Yemen, the Middle East settlement, and Kosovo or on saving the Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program."

According to the Russian top diplomat, the global economy needs integration associations based on the principles of equality and mutual benefits. "This is what the Eurasian Economic Union relies upon," he stressed.