Putin wishes Merkel a happy birthday

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished German Chancellor Angela Merkel a happy 65th birthday, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call wished German Chancellor Angela Merkel a happy 65th birthday," the statement reads. "Vladimir Putin had earlier sent her a message of greetings," the Kremlin press service added.

In his message, Putin addressed Merkel as "dear Angela." "Germany, Europe and the entire world appreciate your political leadership skills and years-long work as Federal Chancellor," the message said. "I value our relations that make it possible for us to frankly discuss any issues, including the most complicated ones. I will be pleased to continue maintaining dialogue and cooperation with you," Putin added, wishing good health and success to Merkel.