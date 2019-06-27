Russian, Irish foreign ministers to meet in Moscow on July 2

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney on July 2 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Artyom Kozhin said during Thursday’s briefing.

"On July 2, Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney will arrive in Moscow on a working visit. The upcoming talks will be the first since December 2012," he said.

"[The diplomats] plan to discuss the current situation and the prospects of development of Russian-Irish relations, the possibility of activating cooperation in the trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres," the diplomat noted. "The sides will exchange opinions on the relevant international and regional issues.".