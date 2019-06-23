Putin is emotional when people don’t see essence of his decisions, says Kremlin spokesman

YUZHNO-SKHALINSK, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin never gets peeved at hard-hitting questions, he shows emotional response when people don’t see the essence of his decisions, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

"Now," he said when asked whether Putin gets angry when he asked hard-hitting, tough, even unfair questions.

"He shows emotional response to questions that have nothing to do with the real state of things. It doesn’t mean that Putin gets peeved at them. It means that Putin is always very emotional explaining that ‘why people can’t see, we tell them, show them, use the help of the mass media to tell about the decision we make,’" Peskov said.

In 2019, Putin held his 17th question and answer session. The first such question-and-answer session was organized in late 2001 to be subsequently held annually, except 2004 and 2012.