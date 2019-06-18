Russian diplomats discuss Syrian refugees with Lebanese parliament speaker

BEIRUT, June 18. /TASS/. Russia's Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin have discussed with Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri the ways to resolve the issues facing Syrian refugees. The talks were productive, Lavrentyev said after the meeting.

"We have arrived in Beirut to discuss the Syrian crisis and, namely, the ways to resolve the issues of Syrian refugees currently in Lebanon, with the Lebanese leadership," the Russian envoy said. According to him, this topic will be discussed during the upcoming talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Lavrentyev said that it is also important to discuss "what Russia can do to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people and the heavy burden that befell Lebanon."