Putin says reliable, flexible and indivisible security system is a common goal

UFA, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is sure that the creation of a reliable, flexible, indivisible and equal security system is a common goal for all world countries, he said in his greeting for the participants of an international meeting of high representatives overseeing security issues that opened in Ufa on Tuesday.

The president’s address was read aloud by Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev at the opening ceremony in the capital of central Russia’s Bashkortostan Region.

"I expect that your communication will be substantial and fruitful, and will help achieve our common goal of creating a reliable, flexible, indivisible and equal for all security system at the regional and global level," the president stressed.