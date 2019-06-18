Putin says reliable, flexible and indivisible security system is a common goal

UFA, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is sure that the creation of a reliable, flexible, indivisible and equal security system is a common goal for all world countries, he said in his greeting for the participants of an international meeting of high representatives overseeing security issues that opened in Ufa on Tuesday.
The president’s address was read aloud by Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev at the opening ceremony in the capital of central Russia’s Bashkortostan Region.
"I expect that your communication will be substantial and fruitful, and will help achieve our common goal of creating a reliable, flexible, indivisible and equal for all security system at the regional and global level," the president stressed.
According to him, over the past ten years, this forum "has fully proved to be in demand and effective, ensuring dialogue on countering global challenges." "Discussions at such a high level provide a good opportunity to exchange the accumulated experience, analytical and latest data, and to expand professional contacts," the Russian leader said.
Putin noted the rich agenda of the meeting, which focused on "problems requiring joint solutions and collective action." In particular, the discussion will deal with combating hybrid and terrorist threats, overcoming the consequences of armed conflicts and humanitarian disasters, as well as ensuring information security.
The tenth international meeting of high representatives overseeing security issues is held in Ufa, in central Russia’s Bashkortostan Region, on June 18-20. Taking part are representatives of more than 100 countries. The event is organized by the Russian Security Council.