Moscow, Beijing develop new initiative on Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha will discuss a new Russian-Chinese initiative to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula at their meeting on June 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"In order to boost coordination, we plan to thoroughly discuss a number of steps proposed by Russia and China in their new initiative, an action plan aimed at finding a comprehensive solution to the Korean Peninsula’s issues, which expands upon the 2017 joint roadmap and has already been preliminarily welcomed by other partners," the statement reads.

In 2017, Russia and China put forward an initiative, which included a roadmap to resolve the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue. The initiative stipulates a suspension of North Korea’s missile and nuclear activities in return for the reduction of US-South Korea joint military exercises. The roadmap also calls for dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, as well as for consultations involving all interested parties.