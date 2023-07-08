Shoigu inspects battle training of new units - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has visited shooting ranges in the Southern Military District to inspect the combat training of newly created military units, the Defense Ministry said.

"The defense minister inspected the training, driving lessons and live firing exercises by crews of T-90 tanks code-named Proryv. The crews are also trained on modern interactive simulators, which enable them to practice all elements of combat training," the ministry said.

It said the minister personally inspected the training of contract servicemen in conducting combat operations in different environments and terrain, including urban combat.